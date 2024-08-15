Louisiana Dems gear up for DNC; hurricane season update; changes to cold weather and wind alerts

Next week, Democrats will gather in Chicago for a convention that will look pretty different from they were expecting a month ago. The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace is here to tell us about some local connections to the new Harris-Walz ticket and President Biden’s recent trip to New Orleans.

We’re entering the most active part of hurricane season, and so far we’ve had five named tropical cyclones, including one that became a major hurricane. Because preparation is key, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is urging residents to act now if they want flood insurance.

Tony Hake, FEMA’s Customer Service Division Branch Chief tells us more about flood insurance and the different policies available for residents.

While we try to survive the sweltering summer heat, the National Weather Service is looking ahead to later this year when colder temperatures and winds will appear. The NWS is changing how it defines alerts for wind chills and cold temperatures to focus more on the impacts of weather on agriculture.

Lauren Nash , the acting meteorologist in charge for the National Weather Service for Baton Rouge and New Orleans, tells us more about preparing crops for cold weather and wind.

Gulf South farmers who faced discrimination when applying for federal loan assistance recently received nearly $1 billion from the federal government. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Danny McArthur explores how this money is a chance for Black farmers to keep operating—and potentially pool resources together.

