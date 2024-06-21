© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Thurs 6/20 8:15pm: WRKF's FM/HD broadcasts are operating with reduced power due to an equipment fault. Online listening is unaffected.
Louisiana Considered

How La.’s coastal communities build homes in a turbulent ecosystem; A recap of last night’s MLB at Rickwood Field game

By Ryan Vasquez,
Aubry Procell
Published June 21, 2024 at 1:03 PM CDT
Johnny Buth sits on his skimmer in the Buras Harbor. With shrimp prices so low, Johnny lost his house, and now lives on his boat.
Anya Groner
Johnny Buth sits on his skimmer in the Buras Harbor. With shrimp prices so low, Johnny lost his house, and now lives on his boat.

The Vietnamese word for water is nước. But nước also means “homeland.” In the first part of the latest episode of Sea Change, we learn how South Louisiana’s Vietnamese community is reimagining its complicated relationship with water in a place where everything about water is changing.

The world of baseball saw two historic events this week: The passing of legendary player Willie Mays, and the first Major League game to be played at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama — the very field where Mays started his career, playing for the Birmingham Black Barons.

Alana Schreiber, executive producer of WWNO/WRKF’s Road to Rickwood podcast, attended Thursday night’s matchup between the Giants and the Cardinals. She shares her experience of the event, held in celebration of the legacy of Negro League baseball.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Ryan Vasquez. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out ourpitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out ourlistener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Ryan Vasquez
Ryan Vasquez is the news director for WWNO and WRKF. He has a 17-year career in public broadcasting with stops at Alabama Public Radio and WUFT in Gainesville, Fla.
See stories by Ryan Vasquez
Aubry Procell
Aubry is a reporter, producer and operations assistant in Baton Rouge.
See stories by Aubry Procell