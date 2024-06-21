How La.’s coastal communities build homes in a turbulent ecosystem; A recap of last night’s MLB at Rickwood Field game

The Vietnamese word for water is nước. But nước also means “homeland.” In the first part of the latest episode of Sea Change, we learn how South Louisiana’s Vietnamese community is reimagining its complicated relationship with water in a place where everything about water is changing.

The world of baseball saw two historic events this week: The passing of legendary player Willie Mays, and the first Major League game to be played at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama — the very field where Mays started his career, playing for the Birmingham Black Barons.

Alana Schreiber, executive producer of WWNO/WRKF’s Road to Rickwood podcast, attended Thursday night’s matchup between the Giants and the Cardinals. She shares her experience of the event, held in celebration of the legacy of Negro League baseball.

