Troop NOLA begins patrol of New Orleans streets; Sweeney Todd debuts at Tulane Lyric Theatre

A new state police force has been patrolling New Orleans streets this summer. It’s called Troop NOLA. Members conduct traffic stops in crime hot spots around the city, and have so far made over 20 arrests.

Gov. Jeff Landry created the unit earlier this year in an effort to crack down on crime in the Crescent City. To learn more about the new force’s activity, we’re joined by John Simerman, investigative reporter at the Times Picayune, who has been tracking the troop.

The Tony Award winning musical thriller, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street opens the 57th season of shows for Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane.

It is directed by Ray Proctor, Tulane assistant professor of theatre and dance, who joins us now to preview the show.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out ourpitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out ourlistener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!