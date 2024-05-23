Don Marshall, executive director of Jazz Fest, reflects on 20 years as he prepares to retire

Don Marshall, executive director of Jazz Fest, is officially retiring after 20 years. Throughout his time, he’s weathered Hurricane Katrina and COVID while also bringing the festival to financial solvency.

He joins us today to reflect on 20 years of Jazz Fest memories, and how the festival created opportunities to promote New Orleans’ unique musical culture and traditions.

Gov. Jeff Landry is facing resistance as he pushes his agenda — and some of it’s coming from inside the state’s Republican party.

The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace, tells us why some Republicans are creating roadblocks for the governor.

