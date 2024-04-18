Where the effort to rewrite Louisiana’s constitution stands; Intimate partner violence costs millions

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with Stephanie Grace, The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist.

We’ll get the latest on efforts to hold a constitutional convention in Baton Rouge this summer. Plus, a new leader takes top role in the state’s Democratic Party.

A former New Orleans police chief is calling on President Biden to support changing how marijuana is classified in the United States.

Ronal Serpas is one of 32 law-enforcement leaders who signed a letter to the president in support of moving marijuana to a less serious category of controlled-substance law. The Gulf States Newsroom's Kat Stromquist spoke to the former head of the NOPD about what it would mean for criminal justice.

Over 50% of Louisiana’s adults have experienced some form of intimate partner violence–including knife attacks, choking, or other physical threats. Louisiana women are three times more likely than men to experience severe or fatal forms of IPV.

A new report puts a price tag on the costs of intimate partner violence to everyone in Louisiana; and the economic cost is surprising. Anita Raj, Executive Director of the Newcomb Institute at Tulane University, joins the show to share more.

