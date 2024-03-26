Experts share solutions to La.’s home insurance crisis; Actress on playing Carole King in NOLA production

The home insurance crisis has hit many households in Southeast Louisiana. Some homeowners are paying premiums double what they were just a few years ago.

Carlyle Calhoun and Halle Parker, hosts of our podcast Sea Change, recently hosted a live panel in front of an audience at The Broadside in New Orleans. They asked insurance and housing experts about potential solutions to the issue.

Melissa Campbell, one of the stars of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, joins the show to talk about her starring role. The musical is currently playing at the Le Petit Theatre through April 7.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

