La. 2nd majority-Black congressional district faces lawsuit; ULM team preserves ancient mounds

A group of self-described “non-Black voters” is suing Louisiana over the state’s new congressional maps. The suit alleges a new second majority-Black district violates racial gerrymandering laws.

The lawsuit is expected to go to court in early April, and could result in another shakeup in the state’s long running legal battle.

Jared Evans, senior policy counsel with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, joins Louisiana Considered to discuss what’s at stake. The NAACP has advocated for the creation of a second majority-Black district for years. Gov. Jeff Landry signed the map into law earlier this year.

Ouachita Parish, in north Louisiana, is home to an ancient archeological site that’s older than the Egyptian pyramids and Stonehenge. The collection of 11 man-made mounds connected by an oval-shaped ridge is known as “Watson Brake.”

Diana Greenlee, archaeologist and professor at the University of Louisiana Monroe, joins the show and tells us more about the ancient structures.

A team of researchers at Louisiana State University recently made waves in the world of quantum physics. Omar Magana-Loaiza, LSU associate professor of physics, is a part of the LSU quantum photonics group, which published their research in the journal Nature Physics. He joins the show to explain what the research means for the production of everyday medical and household products.

