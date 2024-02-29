La. House approves permitless concealed carry; How Lent has evolved; Election officials prep for primaries

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on politics. Lawmakers in the Louisiana House gave final approval to multiple controversial proposals Wednesday, including a measure that would treat 17-year-olds as adults in the state’s criminal justice system. We get the latest from Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist with The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.

Later, we discuss Lent with Father John D Cunningham, vice president of mission and identity at Loyola University New Orleans. The Lenten season that follows Carnival’s time of excess and indulgence is set aside for many Christians as a period of atonement, introspection, reflection and repentance. But how does that last bit fit into Louisianans’ 21st-century mindset?

Plus, if you haven’t already registered to vote or updated your voting information for Louisiana’s upcoming presidential primary, the deadline is this Saturday, March 2. You must register online.Steve Raborn, board member of the Louisiana Registrar of Voters Association, walks us through what voters need to know.

