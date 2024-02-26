La.’s execution methods expansion bill; Check-in with Baton Rouge crisis center; Former poet laureate hosts Black history event

A bill that would expand execution methods in Louisiana is making its way through the legislature this week, as part of Governor Jeff Landry's special session on crime. One of the key groups fighting the bill is the Capital Appeals Project. Politics reporter Molly Ryan spoke to executive director, Cecelia Kappel, for more.

Plus, Charlotte Claiborne, executive director of the Bridge Center in Baton Rouge, joins us to discuss the organization’s recent 3rd anniversary. She shares an update on statewide mental health and the future of crisis receiving centers in Louisiana.

Later, the Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of Louisiana is celebrating Black History Month with a virtual presentation featuring New Orleans native and former Louisiana Poet Laureate Mona Lisa Saloy. Her books of poetry focus on Black Creole culture.

Saloy’s presentation, titled Some History of the 7th Ward, shines a spotlight on this historic Black neighborhood in New Orleans. It debuts Monday on the Louisiana Book festival’s YouTube and Facebook pages .

