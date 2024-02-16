Caitlin Clark closes in on all-time NCAA basketball scoring record; a look back on Rosenwald schools

University of Iowa basketball phenom Caitlin Clark is nearing the end of her collegiate career, and closing in on the all-time NCAA scoring record. That record currently belongs to LSU’s “Pistol Pete” Maravich, who scored 3,667 points in just 3 years before leaving for the NBA in 1970.

New York Times sports reporter and Louisiana native Jere Longman tells us more about Clark’s journey to take Maravich’s record and what this means for women’s collegiate sports.

This spring, the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience in New Orleans will screen “Rosenwald,” a documentary on the Jewish philanthropist Julius Rosenwald who teamed up with Booker T. Washington to open more than 5,000 schools for Black children in the early 20th century. These screenings coincide with the museum’s exhibit on Rosenwald Schools, in which photographer Andrew Feiler traveled throughout the South, documenting the Rosenwald schools that are still standing today — and sharing the stories behind them.In December, we spoke with Feiler about his photography project and combining his artwork with activism. Today, we give that story a second listen.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our assistant producer is Aubry Procell and our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!