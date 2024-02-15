Why the Justice Dept. is investigating a Miss. town; La. property taxes; history of prohibition

About an hour north of Jackson, Miss. the Justice Department is investigating a small town’s police force. The allegations? Unlawful stops, retaliation, racist roadblocks and excessive force. As the Gulf States Newsroom’s Kat Stromquist reports, residents still worry they won’t see change.

Property taxes are the basic means by which our government has money to operate, but many residents often don’t completely understand how they work. Thankfully, the Bureau of Governmental Research is on a mission to better inform Orleans Parish voters on how these taxes impact them.

BGR’s President and CEO Rebecca Mowbray tells us what residents can learn from the organization’s recently-released property tax dashboard.

The end of Mardi Gras means the beginning of Lent, and even if you don’t observe the holiday, the days following Fat Tuesday are often marked by at least a few days without drinking — or maybe, just indulging a little less.

But there was a time when alcohol was illegal throughout the country — although the ban on booze was largely ignored in south Louisiana.

Back in December, WRKF’s Adam Vos spoke about prohibition history with Sam Hyde, professor of history and director of the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies at Southeastern Louisiana University. Today, we give that conversation a second listen.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

