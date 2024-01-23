NOLA City Council takes on corruption; recycling efforts; latest from Musaica Chamber Ensemble

Back in 2021, Mayor LaToya Cantrell aimed to bring the “smart cities” initiative to New Orleans, which would have introduced a new internet service provider to compete with Cox Communications and equipped the city’s infrastructure (including everything from traffic signals to parking spaces) with data-collecting sensors and cameras. The effort was abandoned in 2022 after allegations, first reported by The Lens, that the bid process had been rigged.

Now, the New Orleans City Council is proposing changes to city law to help avoid similar scandals. Katie Fernelius has been covering the council’s efforts for Verite News and joins us for more.

Many New Orleanians will tell you recycling isn’t always reliable in the city. Not only is it often disrupted and delayed after natural disasters, but there is currently no widespread glass pickup.

Now the Environmental Protection Agency, along with the nonprofit The Recycling Partnership, have awarded the city two substantial grants to expand curbside recycling and increase participation. The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s Tristan Baurick has the details.

The Musaica Chamber Ensemble continues its 18th season, “Heart and Soul,” with two upcoming performances in metro New Orleans. President and violist Bruce Owen joins us with details on their so-called “adventurous” programming.

