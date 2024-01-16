New exhibit explores Louisiana’s connection to Haiti; NOLA mural collection unveils 10th painting

Roughly a third of workers at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama want to join the union, according to the United Auto Workers.

This comes after the UAW won a substantial new contract from the Big Three Automakers in November. The UAW previously failed to unionize in Alabama after an initial attempt that began in 2011.

Stephen Silvia is the author of The UAW’s Southern Gamble. He spoke to Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom about why the Mercedes union campaign in Alabama failed and what it means for the UAW’s new southern push.

Unframed, a multi-mural exhibit in downtown New Orleans is celebrating a milestone with its 10th installation, “Drum Major NOLA,” by New Orleans artist Keith Duncan.

Jessie Hayes, managing director of the Helis Foundation, the organization behind the project, tells us more about the city’s newest mural.

The Nous Foundation and the Historic BK House & Gardens recently unveiled a new exhibit of contemporary art in New Orleans made primarily by Haitian artists. The exhibition, titled “Haiti-Louisiana: Tides of Freedom,” celebrates the cultural, linguistic and historic ties between the two nations.

Scott Tilton, co-founder and director of the Nous Foundation, and Max Jean-Louis, a Haitian-born curator who helped bring this exhibition to life, tell us more about exploring the two countries’ connection through art.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

