La. tribes struggle for recognition; fight to end racial quotas on state’s medical board

In November, the National Congress of American Indians convened for their 80th annual convention and marketplace in New Orleans. While the event is meant to unite and energize tribal leaders and professionals, many are frustrated with the lack of progress on state and federal recognition. Elder Chief Shirell Parfait-Dardar of the Grand Caillou/Dulac Band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw joins us more about the ongoing fight for recognition for her tribe and others.

Earlier this month, Pacific Legal Foundation filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of Do No Harm, an association of medical professionals, to stop the state’s consideration of race in appointments to the state medical board. Plaintiffs argue the racial mandate, which passed in 2018, is unlawful and discriminatory.

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, the board chair of the organization and former professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, tells us more about the lawsuit.

