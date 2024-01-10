Using wetlands to fight emissions; support for student parents; history of NOLA’s fraternal clubs

Louisiana is sometimes referred to as America’s wetlands. The state’s abundant marshes are the source of a billion dollar fishing industry and a critical buffer against hurricanes.

Now, researchers are looking to turn the marshes’ muck into money by using it to offset planet-warming emissions. Halle Parker from the Coastal Desk tells us about the uncertainties of this form of carbon capture.

Grambling State University, in north Louisiana, is one of eight HBCUs and tribal colleges and universities in the X to receive a recent grant from the Aspen Institute. The $75,000 grant will be used to help support student parents and other nontraditional students, including reopening the campus’s child development center, which closed in 2009 due to a lack of funding.

Carol Alexander-Lewis is a consultant for Grambling and administrator of the school’s new child development center. She has more than 20 years of experience in education as an adjunct professor, program director, consultant and speaker. She joins us to talk about what this grant means for Grambling and other HBCUs.

For centuries, Freemasons, Odd Fellows and other fraternal organizations have worked alongside the benevolent and mutual aid societies that are an important part of the social, cultural and civic life in New Orleans.

Earlier this month, The Historic New Orleans Collection opened an exhibit exploring the sometimes-hidden history of these organizations. Jari Honora, a genealogist and the family historian The Historic New Orleans Collection, tells us more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:00 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!