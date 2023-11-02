Meet AG candidates Liz Murrill and Lindsey Cheek; why La. is seeing a steep drop in parole numbers

A new report from the Prison Policy Initiative found a steep drop across the country in the number of people who were granted parole and early release from prison over the last few years. Louisiana’s numbers were some of the starkest.

Richard Webster covered the report for Verite News in New Orleans. He joins us to explain the causes and consequences of fewer paroles being granted in Louisiana.

Gov.-elect Jeff Landry won his seat outright, but there are still plenty of races headed to runoffs on Election Day, Nov. 18.

In the time between now and then Louisiana Considered is airing conversations with the candidates for the statewide offices with elections ahead: Attorney general, treasurer and secretary of state.

Today: Attorney general. We hear from Democrat Lindsey Cheek about why she got into the race, and what she hopes to accomplish if elected. And we hear from the Republican candidate, Solicitor General Liz Murrill, about her tenure in state politics and her work with Gov.-elect Landry.

