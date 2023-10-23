Restoring wetlands in the Lower Ninth Ward; efforts to prepare new dads for fatherhood

Turnout in Louisiana’s primary was historically low — so low that Republican gubernatorial candidate Jeff Landry was able to win the race for governor outright with less than 20% of all registered voters voting for him.

State politics reporter Molly Ryan talked to some voters at the polls, and at an LSU tailgate, to better understand the causes and consequences of low voter turnout.

A group of organizations known as the Central Wetlands Reforestation Collective has united to restore wetlands in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward and St. Bernard Parish. One of their main goals is to plant cypress trees, which combat flooding and provide homes for many species living in the area.

Mike Biros, the coalition’s program director, and Arthur Johnson, CEO of the Lower 9th Ward Center for Sustainable Engagement and Development, joins us for more on how they hope to restore the area’s wetlands and unite the community in the process.

At Opelousas Junior High, Ville Platte Elementary, Central Middle School in Eunice, and maybe soon a school near you, local dads are greeting kids as they head to school. It’s part of the positive morning tour, launched by the organization Dads & Kids and Family Tree Medical Associates.

Elliot Mitchell, Dads & Kids’ president and founder, joins us for more on the history of the organization and their latest initiatives to help prepare new dads for the early days of fatherhood.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

