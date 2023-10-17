Healing traditions of South Louisiana; New Orleans Ballet Association begins new season

For more than three months, residents in south Plaquemines Parish didn’t have safe drinking water. The cause? Intruding salt water from the Gulf of Mexico caused by two years of back-to-back drought.

When news broke of approaching salt water in more populous areas further up the river, state and local officials took immediate action. Today, the Coastal Desk’s Halle Parker reports on the residents in Plaquemines who felt forgotten.

The Louisiana Book Festival is returning to Baton Rouge at the end of the month. Two of this year’s featured authors are Mary Perrin and Beverly Fuselier, the authors of, “Healing Traditions of South Louisiana, prayers, plants, and poultices.”

Perrin and Fuselier released the book one year ago this month. They dig into health and wellness traditions of Louisiana’s Cajun, Creole and Native American communities. Today, they join us for more on the history of community healers — known as “traiteurs” — and the modern influence of ancient healing techniques.

Internationally renowned Complexions Contemporary Ballet co-founder and choreographer Dwight Rhoden and six-time Grammy-nominated Jazz trumpeter and composer Chief Adjuah, formerly Christian Scott, are joining forces for a special season-opening performance with the New Orleans Ballet Association.

Dwight Rhoden joins us for more on this upcoming performance, which features contemporary movement and the music of Lenny Kravitz.

