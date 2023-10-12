© 2023
Louisiana Considered

NOPD chief confirmation hearing; NOLA musician receives MacArthur fellowship; election updates

By Bob Pavlovich ,
Alana Schreiber
Published October 12, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT
Courtney Bryan, Tulane music professor, composer, and pianist was awarded a 2023 MacArthur “genius grant”
Courtesy of Courtney Bryan
Courtney Bryan, Tulane music professor, composer, and pianist was awarded a 2023 MacArthur “genius grant”

Yesterday, the New Orleans city council held its first confirmation hearing for Anne Kirkpatrick, the nominee for the city’s next permanent police chief. Kirkpatrick, who is the city’s interim police superintendent, appeared before the city council government affairs committee to discuss her qualifications, recruitment plan and strategy for fighting crime.

Missy Wilkinson, a reporter for the Times-Picayune / The Advocate was at the hearing, and joins us for a rundown of what happened – and of Kirkpatrick’s next steps.

Last week, Tulane University music professor, composer and pianist Courtney Bryan received a prestigious MacArthur Fellowship, often colloquially known as a “genius grant.” Bryan – who is known for combining multiple musical genres and cultural influences in her work – was one of two New Orleanians to receive the honor.Bryan joins us to talk about her work and workshops that have led up to this moment, and how she hopes to use this grant to give back to the New Orleans community.

Louisiana’s primary elections are just two days away, and here on Louisiana Considered, we’ve been closely following the governor’s race – as well as other campaigns for state and local offices.

Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist for The Times Picayune / The Advocate, and Molly Ryan, our statehouse reporter, joins us for all the last-minute election updates you need, ahead of the primary.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our assistant producer is Aubry Procell and our engineer is Garrett Pittman. 

Louisiana Considered
Bob Pavlovich
A New Orleans native and host for WWNO since 1996, Bob is an actor, teacher, voice-over artist, director, producer, writer and broadcaster. Bob has appeared in over 60 regional, New Orleans and Cincinnati theatrical productions. He has won consecutive "Best Actor" Big Easy Awards for his performances in New Orleans and CEA Awards for his work in Cincinnati. In an earlier life, Bob was a reporter/anchor for the UPI Radio Network in New York City and Washington DC. He also held the position of reporter/anchor at WWL News Radio 870 in New Orleans.Bob has been a part of the University of Cincinnati, College Conservatory of Music's Dramatic Performance faculty since 1999. Bob went to Archbishop Rummel High School, then received his B.A. Communications fromLoyola University of the South and later his M.S. Telecommunications Management/Broadcast News fromSyracuse University Newhouse School.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
