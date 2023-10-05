© 2023
Why two NOLA arts organizations splintered; addressing La.’s orphaned wells problem

By Alana Schreiber,
Bob Pavlovich
Published October 5, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT
Louisiana has roughly 29,000 producing oil and gas wells around the state, according to the Department of Natural Resources. But what happens to those wells when they stop producing? Or when a company goes bankrupt and owners just walk away?

In Louisiana, there are over 16,000 inactive wells and 4,600 are considered “orphaned,” meaning they have been abandoned or turned over to the state. These wells could be leaking methane — a dangerous greenhouse gas.

A new $3 million grant from the Department of Natural Resources is helping researchers at Louisiana State University find these wells, estimate the costs to plug them and measure their flow of methane.

Three members of LSU’s research team discuss their efforts — Ipsita Gupta, associate professor of petroleum engineering, Kanchan Maiti, chair of the school’s oceanography and coastal sciences department, and Greg Upton, associate professor of research at LSU’s Center for Energy Studies.

After 12 years of collaboration, two of New Orleans premiere arts organizations ended their partnership last month.

The relationship between New Orleans Museum of Art and the NOLA Project theatre group came to an abrupt halt over the production of a play. But there are two sides to the story.

Verite reporter Josie Abugov explains how intense conversations on racial reckoning may have led the groups to splinter.

Today's episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our assistant producer is Aubry Procell and our engineer is Garrett Pittman. 

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
Bob Pavlovich
A New Orleans native and host for WWNO since 1996, Bob is an actor, teacher, voice-over artist, director, producer, writer and broadcaster. Bob has appeared in over 60 regional, New Orleans and Cincinnati theatrical productions. He has won consecutive "Best Actor" Big Easy Awards for his performances in New Orleans and CEA Awards for his work in Cincinnati. In an earlier life, Bob was a reporter/anchor for the UPI Radio Network in New York City and Washington DC. He also held the position of reporter/anchor at WWL News Radio 870 in New Orleans.Bob has been a part of the University of Cincinnati, College Conservatory of Music's Dramatic Performance faculty since 1999. Bob went to Archbishop Rummel High School, then received his B.A. Communications fromLoyola University of the South and later his M.S. Telecommunications Management/Broadcast News fromSyracuse University Newhouse School.
