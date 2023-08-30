As Tiger Island fire rages on, Ag commissioner Mike Strain details multistate response

Last week, a series of wildfires broke out in Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana, near the Texas border. Several communities received evacuation orders and the parish sheriff’s office estimates that 40,000 acres have burned so far. According to the most recent reports from Wednesday August 30, the fire is 50 percent contained – but dry vegetation and high winds are beginning to push the flames east.

Mike Strain, Louisiana’s commissioner of agriculture and forestry, gives us the latest on the Tiger Island fire, which the states of Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma are teaming up to fight.

Council for a Better Louisiana recently released a suite of rankings and figures that measure the wellbeing of Louisianans. Known as the Louisiana Fact Book, the findings offer a collection of 35 indicators in five key areas of public policy, including education, the economy, and health.

The organization’s CEO and president, Barry Erwin, tells us more about these findings and why they are released during election years.

