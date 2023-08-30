© 2023
Louisiana Considered

As Tiger Island fire rages on, Ag commissioner Mike Strain details multistate response

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published August 30, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT
Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry commissioner Mike Strain looks at fire-damaged land in Beauregard Parish
Courtesy of LDAF
Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry commissioner Mike Strain looks at fire-damaged land in Beauregard Parish

Last week, a series of wildfires broke out in Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana, near the Texas border. Several communities received evacuation orders and the parish sheriff’s office estimates that 40,000 acres have burned so far. According to the most recent reports from Wednesday August 30, the fire is 50 percent contained – but dry vegetation and high winds are beginning to push the flames east.

Mike Strain, Louisiana’s commissioner of agriculture and forestry, gives us the latest on the Tiger Island fire, which the states of Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma are teaming up to fight.

Council for a Better Louisiana recently released a suite of rankings and figures that measure the wellbeing of Louisianans. Known as the Louisiana Fact Book, the findings offer a collection of 35 indicators in five key areas of public policy, including education, the economy, and health.

The organization’s CEO and president, Barry Erwin, tells us more about these findings and why they are released during election years.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

