One LSU student responded to a tragedy with a plan to redesign Baton Rouge’s Tigerland neighborhood

It’s not easy to picture what’s in the air we breathe. But earlier this month, a researcher debuted a new tool that could help visualize pollution in the Gulf South region. The Coastal Desk’s Halle Parker tells us how some environmental groups are already using the new device.

Baton Rouge’s Tigerland district, near Louisiana State University, is a popular after-hours hangout for college students, when the bars fill up and the beverages flow freely. But after her friend was hit by a car while crossing the street there, LSU student Taylor Lasorsa envisioned a neighborhood that is safer and more pedestrian-friendly.

She tells us about her vision for the district, which was part of her senior capstone project at LSU’s Robert Reich School of Landscape Architecture. She recently presented the proposal to city officials.

Back in 2019, Baton Rouge named its first poet laureate – and just last week, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome revealed this year’s honoree: Taylor Scott, a professor at Southern University. She joins us to discuss her work and the importance of teaching literature.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!