© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Louisiana Considered

More than half of Louisianans have experienced physical violence, according to new study

By Robert Pavlovich ,
Aubry Procell
Published August 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT
The Newcomb Institute’s LaVEX survey examines how violence affects Louisianans.
Courtesy of the Newcomb Institute
The Newcomb Institute’s LaVEX survey examines how violence affects Louisianans.

More than half of Louisiana residents have experienced physical violence in their lifetimes. One in five Louisianans has been threatened or harmed with a gun. Researchers at Tulane University have been studying the impacts of people’s experiences with violence in the Louisiana Study on Violence Experiences Across the Lifespan.

Anita Raj, executive director of Tulane’s Newcomb Institute, led the study. She joins us to discuss her team’s findings, and how the research could be used to target underlying causes of violence in Louisiana.

But first: It’s Thursday, which means it’s time to catch up on the week in politics. Candidate qualifying ended just last week. The ballot is set. Campaign stumping now begins in earnest. A few candidates have already dropped out of their races, and one race is already a done deal.

Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist for The Times-Picayune | The Advocate, tells us what it all means for this fall’s statewide elections.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Tags
Louisiana Considered domestic violencegun violencestate election
Robert Pavlovich
A New Orleans native and host for WWNO since 1996, Bob is an actor, teacher, voice-over artist, director, producer, writer and broadcaster. Bob has appeared in over 60 regional, New Orleans and Cincinnati theatrical productions. He has won consecutive "Best Actor" Big Easy Awards for his performances in New Orleans and CEA Awards for his work in Cincinnati. In an earlier life, Bob was a reporter/anchor for the UPI Radio Network in New York City and Washington DC. He also held the position of reporter/anchor at WWL News Radio 870 in New Orleans.Bob has been a part of the University of Cincinnati, College Conservatory of Music's Dramatic Performance faculty since 1999. Bob went to Archbishop Rummel High School, then received his B.A. Communications fromLoyola University of the South and later his M.S. Telecommunications Management/Broadcast News fromSyracuse University Newhouse School.
See stories by Robert Pavlovich
Aubry Procell
Aubry is a reporter, producer and operations assistant in Baton Rouge.
See stories by Aubry Procell