What happens next in Louisiana after controversial gender-affirming care bill passes

During a single-day veto override session on Tuesday, Louisiana lawmakers passed a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for minors. The controversial bill was the only one that passed from this special veto session. Capitol Access reporter Molly Ryan tells us more about what this means and what may happen next.

Last week, the conservative activist group Citizens for a New Louisiana released a survey by pollster Greg Rigamer showing Louisiana voters have an especially negative view of the state legislature, following this year's regular legislative session.

Bernie Pinsonat provided analysis of that poll; he joins us to talk about what Louisianans think. And just a note, while the poll was released by a conservative organization largely known for their support censoring library materials, the pollsters are independent and not representatives of this group.

Next week, the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs will hold its annual conference to look at disability rights across the state. The conference, scheduled around the anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act ( ADA), will focus on a range of accessibility issues including increasing broadband access and voting assistance.

Bambi Polotzola, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs, tells us more about what’s on the agenda at this annual meeting.

