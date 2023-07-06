Biden administration could help La. become more resilient – if money gets to those who need it most

Back in 2020, Lake Charles, Louisiana suffered from back to back hurricanes, and while some areas of the city have since recovered, others look like the storms just blew through yesterday. Now, money from the Biden administration could help the area become more resilient, but some worry the investments won't get to the neighborhoods and people that need it most.

WWNO’s coastal reporter Halle Parker recently visited Lake Charles and spoke with residents. She joins us for more on her reporting.

According to a new report, Louisiana ranked 50th in children’s economic well-being and 49th in children’s health. The report found that the state lacks options when it comes to affordable child-care, and often affordable options cause parents to miss work or even quit their jobs.

We hear more from Teresa Falgoust, director of data and research for Agenda for Children, Louisiana’s member of the KIDS COUNT network, which authored the report.

The Fourth of July holiday brought sweltering temperatures to the Gulf South as a deadly heat wave settled over the region. Experts say these extreme weather events are likely to become more common due to climate change. Drew Hawkins of the Gulf States Newsroom reports on how some of the people most vulnerable to the heat are dealing with it.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz and our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!