A conversation with Jeff Landry on his campaign to be Louisiana’s next governor

Last week, we brought you the first part of our latest episode of Sea Change, in which WWNO’s Kezia Setyawan traveled around south Louisiana to meet with community members trying to keep history alive in a place where the land is rapidly disappearing. Today, we are continuing that conversation with Brian Davis, executive director for the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation, and archeologist Marcy Rockman, who previously served as a US National Park Service climate change adaptation coordinator for cultural resources.

The 2023 Louisiana election for governor is just five months away, and here at WWNO and WRKF, we have been bringing you a series of conversations with the candidates. Today we hear our final interview with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry , a Republican gubernatorial candidate. He spoke with the Times-Picayune editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace, about his long career in politics, passion for fighting violent crime, why he believes in content-monitoring at libraries and what he would bring to the state’s highest office.

