Flau’jae Johnson on her LSU championship basketball season, budding rap career, and new documentary

Maybe you know her as the dynamic guard on the LSU Women’s basketball team that won the NCAA March Madness tournament just a few months ago. Or maybe you recognize her from her performances on the Rap Game and America’s Got Talent. Regardless of how you know her, it’s no secret that Flau’jae Johnson is doing big things, both on the basketball court and on the music scene.

Today, Flau’jae Johnson joins WRKF’s Karen Henderson for a conversation about her journey, which is captured in the new documentary, FENOM.

Ever since its founding in 1998, the New Orleans Musicians Clinic has provided free healthcare to the city’s vulnerable community of musicians and culture bearers. It’s the only clinic in the country that provides free or low-cost healthcare services, mental health resources, and social services to performing artists. But a recent investigative report has brought to light some serious concerns about the organization’s leadership.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins recently reported on this for Scalawag Magazine. He joins us for more on his story, “Plantation Politics: The New Orleans Musicians' Clinic's crisis of credibility.”

But first, seventy one. That’s how many people died in crashes on New Orleans streets last year. The city wants to reverse the trend of rising roadway deaths, but as WWNO’s Carly Berlin reports, some critics say it could be doing more to prevent this problem.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!