How SCOTUS decision in Alabama redistricting case may impact Louisiana

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court released its ruling in Allen v. Milligan, the Alabama redistricting case. They found that Alabama’s 2022 congressional district maps violated the Voting Rights Act, apportioning only one Black-majority congressional district out of seven, in a state where about a quarter of the population is Black. To many, this outcome reaffirms the power of the Voting Rights Act in a political climate that could have weakened the law.

Alanah Odoms is the executive director of the ACLU of Louisiana. She spoke with WRKF’s Adam Vos about this surprising SCOTUS decision, and how it might impact the ruling in an upcoming case in Louisiana, Robinson v. Ardoin.

People with limited mobility can now get out on hiking trails and explore the beach in an all-terrain track wheelchair at Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville. It’s the first park in the state to get the special chair, but others are planned for state parks throughout Louisiana.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is spearheading the effort to make all Louisiana state parks more accessible for people with disabilities. He joins us for more, along with Jonah Clement, whose 17-year-old nephew Elijah Clement was the first person to use the all-terrain wheelchair at Fontainebleau State Park.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!