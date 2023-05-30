Queer Eye Season 7 hero Maryam Henderson-Uloho shares her experience on and off the screen

Earlier this month, Queer Eye, one of Netflix’s hit shows, debuted its seventh season, and New Orleans serves as the backdrop. Across seven episodes, the Fab 5 aim to better the lives of this season’s local heroes by helping them with fashion, grooming, cooking, home design and confidence.

Maryam Henderson-Uloho is one of those heroes. After spending 12 years in prison, she founded SisterHearts, a thrift store in Arabi that employs the formerly incarcerated. She joins us to share more about her journey on and off the screen.

Simon Stephens’ Tony award winning play ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’ is in its final days as Le Petit Theatre. Based on the book by Mark Haddon, the play follows a teenage boy as he investigates the mysterious murder of his neighbor’s dog and learns some hard truths about his family. Actor Fernando Rivera, Jr., who stars as the teenager, joins us for more.

