Sea levels are rising at record-breaking rates in the Gulf South, Tulane study says

Sea levels along the U.S. Southeast and Gulf coasts have been rapidly accelerating, rising faster than the average rate worldwide. According to a new study led by scientists at Tulane University, this has amounted to record-breaking rates over the past 12 years.

Sönke Dangendorf, assistant professor in the Department of River-Coastal Science and Engineering at Tulane, tells us more about what the recent study reveals about the causes of accelerated sea level rise in this region.

Working as an independent contractor comes with its own benefits, like flexibility and being your own boss. But it’s also a classification that is sometimes abused by employers and keeps workers from getting necessary benefits.

Troy Mouton, district director of the New Orleans office of the U.S. Department of Labor, Wage and Hour Division, and Ava Cates, secretary of the Louisiana Workforce Commission, tell us how misclassification impacts workers and the economy.

But first, the dollar store expansion seems unstoppable. After all, Dollar General alone opens more than 1,000 stores a year across the United States. But some communities have fought against dollar stores trying to open in their towns and won, according to reporting from the Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha.

