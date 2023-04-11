French Quarter Festival is turning 40: Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming event

This weekend, French Quarter Festival is returning to New Orleans and celebrating an important milestone: 40 years. Emily Madero, president and CEO of French Quarter Festivals Inc., tells us how this annual celebration has grown over the last four decades and what to expect this year.

The Musaica Chamber Ensemble is gearing up for an adventurous finale. The 17th season will wrap up next week with a performance dubbed “A Celebration of Relatives.” Musaica president and violist Bruce Owen joins us with the details.

But first, Dollar General plans to open more than 1,000 new stores across the country this year. But some cities say they already have too many dollar stores, which makes it tough for other businesses to compete. Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom learns how some southern cities are trying to slow the dollar store spread.

