A preview of Poetry Without Borders: a New Orleans festival of wordsmiths and musicians

Political leaders in many Southern states criticize the way schools teach about race in America. One of the latest flashpoints? Advanced Placement African American studies. Some conservative lawmakers have called for a ban on the course. For the Gulf States Newsroom, Kyra Miles went into one of the only schools in the region offering the class to hear directly from students.

The Marigny Opera Ballet is gearing up for its last performances of the season, but these shows also signal a swan song for executive and artistic director Dave Hurlbert. The co-founder of the contemporary ballet company joins us one last time before his retirement to discuss what he’s learned throughout the years with the organization.

Poetry Without Borders is coming to New Orleans this weekend. The words and music festival will celebrate poets of color in the city’s first ever event of its kind. Louisiana poet laureate Dr. Mona Lisa Saloy and multi-disciplinary artist José Torres Tama tell us more about this upcoming celebration during National Poetry Month.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!