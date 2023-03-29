© 2023
Louisiana Considered

New Orleans Health Department to develop public-health driven approach to combat gun violence

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published March 29, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT
Courtesy of Isis Casanova
Dr. Jennifer Avegno, New Orleans Health Director, at a citywide campaign at the very beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic. The PSA was to push the message of hope and resilience.

It’s no secret that the issue of gun violence has plagued the New Orleans community for years, but now, there’s a new strategy on its way to address the problem, this time coming from the office of public health.

Earlier this year, New Orleans health director Dr. Jennifer Avegnno went before city council to present a vision for a new pubic-health driven approach to dealing with gun violence. She joins us for more on what that will look like.

This weekend, the story of Muhammed Ali is coming to the stage in Baton Rouge as Opera Louisiane performs the English-language “Approaching Ali.” The opera is inspired by the book of the same name by Davis Miller, who wrote about his own friendship with the boxer.

Baton Rouge’s own D.J. Sparr, who composed the opera, joins us for more.

But first, last Friday a series of storms devastated multiple communities in the Mississippi Delta. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Maya Miller has been covering this story, speaking with residents and volunteers about what happens next. She joins us now for more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell. 

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is also frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
