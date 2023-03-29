New Orleans Health Department to develop public-health driven approach to combat gun violence

It’s no secret that the issue of gun violence has plagued the New Orleans community for years, but now, there’s a new strategy on its way to address the problem, this time coming from the office of public health.

Earlier this year, New Orleans health director Dr. Jennifer Avegnno went before city council to present a vision for a new pubic-health driven approach to dealing with gun violence. She joins us for more on what that will look like.

This weekend, the story of Muhammed Ali is coming to the stage in Baton Rouge as Opera Louisiane performs the English-language “Approaching Ali.” The opera is inspired by the book of the same name by Davis Miller, who wrote about his own friendship with the boxer.

Baton Rouge’s own D.J. Sparr, who composed the opera, joins us for more.

But first, last Friday a series of storms devastated multiple communities in the Mississippi Delta. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Maya Miller has been covering this story, speaking with residents and volunteers about what happens next. She joins us now for more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

