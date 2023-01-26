Teens who were held at Angola's former death row facility seek to join lawsuit against Gov. Edwards

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Here's what it featured:

Following Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans became one of the most deforested cities in the country. Recently, the environmental group Sustaining Our Our Landscape (SOUL) released a new agenda to plant 100,000 trees in the city by 2040.

The Coastal Desk's Halle Parker sat down with SOUL's executive director and founder Susannah Burley to learn more.

Last year, the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice began transferring youth in detention to Angola, the state’s most notorious prison. Now two teens, who had been held in a former death row building at the facility, are seeking to join an ongoing lawsuit against Governor Edwards over their treatment.

Criminal Justice reporter for the The Times-Picayune | The Advocate James Finn tells us what might happen next.

January 27th is Holocaust Remembrance Day, when we make the commitment to never forget one of the worst genocides in human history. Late holocaust survivor Irving Roth joined us three years ago to share his experience and stress the importance of civic responsibility. Today we will hear an encore of that conversation.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

