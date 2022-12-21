From New Orleans to Amsterdam and back, here’s the story of the oldest-known footage of Mardi Gras

Last week, the Library of Congress announced that the short silent film titled Mardi Gras Carnival has been added to the National Film Registry. The film, which captures about two minutes of the Krewe of Rex rolling through New Orleans in 1898, is this year’s oldest inductee.

But this film was actually long thought to be lost. Until Mackenzie Roberts Beasley, an audiovisual researcher and archivist for the Smithsonian Archives of American Art, tracked it down earlier this year in a trail that led her all the way to Europe. She joins us for more about her unlikely journey to recovering the footage.

Last week, a Louisiana grand jury brought criminal charges against five officers in a case involving Ronald Greene, a Black man who died in police custody in 2019. Paul Braun, Capitol Access reporter for WRKF, has the story.

But first, all week we’ve been bringing you the story of Cameroonian asylum-seekers who found themselves in Louisiana, where judges were less likely to grant asylum. As they languished in detention, many say they were treated poorly and even tortured.

Today, we bring you the final story from Type Investigations and the Gulf States Newsroom, as Bobbi-Jeanne Misick tells the stories of two men and their years-long search for protection.

