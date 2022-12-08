With antisemitism on the rise, Tulane professor discusses why it's happening and how to combat it

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Here's what it featured:

Louisiana’s Medical Marijuana Commission continues to face challenges, especially when it comes to securing recommendations from doctors. Representative Joe Marino, who chairs the commission, tells us more about steering the program’s focus towards patients’ needs.

Decrying “an epidemic of hate facing our country,” second gentleman Doug Emhoff convened a roundtable with Jewish leaders on Wednesday in an attempt to address the spread of antisemitism nationwide. While the event had been in the works for sometime, it took on increased resonance in the wake of former president Donald Trump’s recent dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and the rapper Ye, both of whom have advanced antisemitic views.

Tulane Professor Emeritus and author Lawrence Powell, who has taught Holocaust Studies and served as the vice chair of the Louisiana Coalition Against Racism and Nazism, tells us more on the resurgence of the world’s oldest hatred and how to fight back.

Two years ago this week, the entertainment community around the world mourned one specific loss to COVID-19: Carl Lee Sutton. Today, we remember the New Orleans actress who graced the stage and numerous films in an encore presentation.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!