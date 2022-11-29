Garden District homes are all dressed up for Preservation Resource Center’s 47th Holiday Tour

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Here's what it featured:

The Symphony Chorus of New Orleans will ring in the Holiday season with Handel’s masterpiece Messiah, accompanied by members of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. Music Director Steven Edwards tells us more about this upcoming performance.

Stunning private residences in the New Orleans Garden District are dressed up for the holidays and open to the public as part of the Preservation Resource Center’s 47th annual Holiday Home Tour. PRC director of communications Susan Langenhennig tells us more about bringing this event back to its pre-pandemic format.

But first, According to the latest report from the March of Dimes, a nonprofit that advocates for healthy mothers and children, Louisiana ranks as one of the worst states in the nation for maternal and infant health, especially for Black and Native American women. WWNO’s Public Health reporter Rosemary Westwood joins us to dig into the report.

