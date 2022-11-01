The 33rd New Orleans Film Festival kicks off this weekend. Listen to learn what’s on deck

Once a year, an advocacy group rides bikes from New Orleans toward Angola Prison to highlight the 170 mile journey that families take to visit loved ones incarcerated in the country’s largest maximum security prison. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Bobbi-Jeanne Misick pedaled along, talking to cyclists and learning more about the ride and who it supports.

The New Orleans Film Society is rolling out the red carpet as it opens its 33rd annual New Orleans Film Festival. This year the festival offers both in-person screenings across the Crescent City as well as a globally accessible virtual cinema. New Orleans Film Society executive director Sarah Escalante joins us with details.

Award-winning New Orleans veteran broadcast journalist Dave McNamara's photo collection, “Heart of Louisiana” explores the Bayou State’s unique places, cultures,and people. Today McNamara tells us how his skills will be celebrated in a new WYES TV event, the Light and Life: The Photographic Journey of Dave McNamara.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

