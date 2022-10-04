© 2022
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Fall Member Fest gift creates news and cultural programming. Call 855-893-9753 to donate!
Louisiana Considered No Border
Louisiana Considered

Crescent City Chamber Music Festival kicks off 7th anniversary with 7 free concerts

Published October 4, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT
Crescent City Chamber Music Festival.jpg

Today on Louisiana Considered, we take you on a musical journey! We hear about the upcoming Crescent City Chamber Music Festival and talk to New Orleans singer/songwriter Eva LoVullo for our latest episode of Liner Notes. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

Some of the most sought-after musicians in the world are heading to New Orleans as The Crescent City Chamber Music Festival kicks off its seventh anniversary with seven free public concerts. Founding artistic director, violist and New Orleans native, Luke Fleming, tells us how this concert series plans to take the perceived “stuffiness” out of classical music for performances that anyone can enjoy.

In partnership with America Amplified, we are excited to bring you the fourth episode of Liner Notes, where local musicians walk us through their songwriting process. Louisiana Considered managing producer Alana Schreiber sat down with Eva LoVullo, a New Orleans-based singer/songwriter, and Katie Martucci, producer and violinist. They share the inspiration and musical journey of one of Eva’s latest releases, "Midnight Snack."

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh. 

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Diane Mack
"This is NPR's Morning Edition, at 89.9 WWNO. Good Morning, I'm Diane Mack."
See stories by Diane Mack
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
See stories by Alana Schreiber