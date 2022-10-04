Crescent City Chamber Music Festival kicks off 7th anniversary with 7 free concerts

Today on Louisiana Considered, we take you on a musical journey! We hear about the upcoming Crescent City Chamber Music Festival and talk to New Orleans singer/songwriter Eva LoVullo for our latest episode of Liner Notes. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

Some of the most sought-after musicians in the world are heading to New Orleans as The Crescent City Chamber Music Festival kicks off its seventh anniversary with seven free public concerts. Founding artistic director, violist and New Orleans native, Luke Fleming, tells us how this concert series plans to take the perceived “stuffiness” out of classical music for performances that anyone can enjoy.

In partnership with America Amplified, we are excited to bring you the fourth episode of Liner Notes, where local musicians walk us through their songwriting process. Louisiana Considered managing producer Alana Schreiber sat down with Eva LoVullo, a New Orleans-based singer/songwriter, and Katie Martucci, producer and violinist. They share the inspiration and musical journey of one of Eva’s latest releases, "Midnight Snack."

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

