New WYES-TV documentary honors the monumental life of civil rights icon Norman C. Francis

Today on Louisiana Considered: We hear about the closure of one of Louisiana’s last clinics providing abortion. We also hear about a new documentary that highlights the life and legacy of Dr. Norman C. Francis, and we hear what’s on deck at the New Orleans Opera’s upcoming season. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

WYES-TV honors the monumental life of a living legend with tonight’s premiere of Dr. Norman C. Francis: A Legacy of Leadership. The one-hour documentary tells the story of the retired Xavier University president and civil rights leader’s 70 years of community service. Producer and journalist Thanh Truong tells us more about the film and how to watch it.

But first, we talk about the final days of an abortion clinic. A for-sale sign recently went up in front of one of the last clinics to provide abortions in Louisiana. As WWNO’s Rosemary Westwood reports, the Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport has been forced to close following Louisiana's near-total ban on abortions.

Then, we take a look at the New Orleans Opera and its season opening of The Barber of Seville. Set in the French Quarter during Antebellum New Orleans, this new production gives a nod to America’s first city of opera. Stage director of this production of Rossini’s comic masterpiece, Ned Canty, joins us with details.

