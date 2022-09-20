Culture Collision is returning in Jefferson Parish. Here’s what you need to know

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we learn about the return of Culture Collision in Jefferson Parish. We also learn about a new solo piece from performance artist José Torres-Tama, and hear a Southern summer reflection from NPR commentator Ed Cullen. This episode originally aired on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Culture Collision is back. The 12th iteration of this New Orleans cultural arts “happy hour,” showcasing non-profit arts and cultural institutions, kicks off Wednesday evening in Jefferson Parish. Amy Kirk Duvoisin, Jefferson Performing Arts Society director of marketing and community relations, tells us more.

Award-winning New Orleans performance artist, poet and playwright José Torres-Tama returns to the Crescent City for the premiere of his new solo piece, United States of Amnesia: Dare to Remember. The performance is part of Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations at the Ashe Cultural Arts Center. Torres-Tama joins us for more about the upcoming show and his 30 years of stage performances.

All summer long we’ve been bringing you essays from NPR commentator Ed Cullen. A native of New Orleans, Cullen reflects on eating sno-balls as a youth in the hot Louisiana sun, compares aspects of hurricane season to a bullfight, and in this next essay, observes everyday activities across different neighborhoods. Here is “New Orleans – the poem” by Ed Cullen.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!