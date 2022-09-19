© 2022
Louisiana African American Heritage Trail is officially relaunched; here are the details

Published September 19, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT
PHOTO2_Hicks_House_Marker_Dedication_August2022.jpg
1 of 2  — PHOTO2_Hicks_House_Marker_Dedication_August2022.jpg
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser joined members of the Robert "Bob" Hicks family at the Hicks house in Bogalusa on August 11, 2022. The Hicks house was a hub for civil rights work from 1965-1968. The Bogalusa Civic and Voters League and the Bogalusa chapter of the Deacons for Defense and Justice regularly held meetings there. From left to right are Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser; Barbara Hicks Collins, daughter; Valeira Hicks, wife of the late Robert Hicks; and, Charles Hicks, son.
Courtesy of the Louisiana Office of Tourism
Dads on Duty.jpg
2 of 2  — Dads on Duty.jpg
Dads on Duty, Shreveport, LA
Courtesy of Craig Lee

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we learn about the recently relaunched African American Heritage Trail. And we check in with Dads on Duty — a group of fathers committed to ending school violence in Shreveport — one year after its founding. This episode originally aired on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

Last week, Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism officially relaunched the African American Heritage Trail. The trail was first launched in February of 2008 with 26 sites, but the new trail includes 38 sites and counting. Nungesser joins us for more information on the trail and the stories featured along the way.

It’s been a year since a group of fathers at a Shreveport high school responded to a rash of violence and fights by taking shifts and patrolling the campus. Initially formed in response to the arrests of 23 students over a three-day period last fall, “Dads on Duty” has seen the number of school fights drop significantly.

Dads on Duty USA co-founder Craig Lee tells us more about the success of the organization and how other parents across the nation are duplicating this model.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh. 

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

