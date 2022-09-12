New documentary shares history, traditions and revitalization movement behind Cajun music

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear when and where to get the latest COVID-19 booster shot. We also learn about a new documentary on the history of Cajun music and listen as former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu reflects on the legacy of her father, Moon Landrieu. This episode originally aired on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

Louisianans will soon have access to a new COVID-19 booster shot that targets today’s most common strains. State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter tells us why it’s important to roll up our sleeves now as the flu season fast approaches.

Roots of Fire, a documentary that celebrates the history of Cajun Music and highlights the musicians working to preserve it, will premiere at the New Orleans Film Society this Fall. Filmmakers Abby Berendt Lavoi and Jeremy Lavoi tell us about the five-time Grammy Award winning Cajun musicians featured in the film who are bringing the sounds of their ancestors into the 21st century.

Mayor Moon Landrieu died last week at the age of 92. Landrieu was a white Democrat that opposed segregation in the 1960s and '70s and won office with rare support from Black and white residents. His daughter, former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu, spoke to NPR’s Ari Shapiro about her father’s legacy.

