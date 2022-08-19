© 2021
NOPD staffing shortage could jeopardize New Orleans Mardi Gras 2023

Published August 19, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT
A Mardi Gras parade on Magazine Street.

Up first on today’s show, Stephanie Grace, columnist for The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, discusses the multitude of political battles faced by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. On Thursday night, Cantrell said that Mardi Gras 2023 might be canceled due to a shortage of NOPD officers. She’s also under threat of having the city’s sewage and water project funding cut by a state commission if New Orleans doesn’t enforce Louisiana’s near-total abortion ban.

In an encore interview, blues historian Roger Stolle tells us about the history and current state of Southern jazz and blues clubs, colloquially known as “juke joints.”

Ed Cullen, a longtime contributor to NPR and the Baton Rouge Sunday Advocate, recounts his memories of attic fans, which were necessary for life in the Gulf South before the advent of central air conditioning.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Patrick Madden. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh. 

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Patrick Madden joined WWNO in 2019 as its first-ever Regional News Director, overseeing news reporting at WWNO, as well as our partner station WRKF Baton Rouge. Madden also serves as one of the hosts of Louisiana Considered, and co-hosts Friday's Politics Roundtable on Louisiana Considered with Stephanie Grace, columnist for The Times-Picayune | The Advocate.
Aubry is a reporter, producer and operations assistant in Baton Rouge.
