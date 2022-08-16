Baton Rouge artist explores issues of climate change, housing and fragility in latest art exhibit

On Louisiana Considered, we learn why the state’s three abortion clinics are all planning to relocate. We also dive into a new art exhibit in Baton Rouge and hear about programs to expand breastfeeding knowledge and support. This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.

Louisiana artist Matt Kenyon now has work on display in his native Baton Rouge for the first time. The exhibit, “Cloudburst - The Work of Matt Kenyon,” explores themes of climate change, housing instability and fragility in his hometown. He joins us for more on constructing metaphors through glass work and other delicate materials.

But first on Louisiana Considered, we discuss the Louisiana Supreme Court's decision that keeps the state’s near total abortion ban in effect. This comes after months of abortion access legislation being knocked around in district courts. Now, Louisiana’s last three abortion clinics are set to relocate. WWNO’s health care reporter Rosemary Westwood tells us what the state will look like without a clinic for the first time since 1974.

We also hear about how Louisiana has one of the lowest breastfeeding rates in the country, but now state officials are working with hospitals to encourage and instruct more mothers to give it a try. In honor of National Breastfeeding Month, Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell, medical director of the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative, tells us about a new program aimed at expanding breastfeeding knowledge and support.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

