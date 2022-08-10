Latest on monkeypox in Louisiana: Why treatment is still limited amid growing cases

On Louisiana Considered, we hear an update on monkeypox cases across the state. We also learn why many New Orleanians are burdened by housing costs and hear about organizing efforts at local Dollar General stores. This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.

It’s been just over a month since the first cases of monkeypox were reported in Louisiana. While the state has responded rapidly by offering information on where to find treatment, actually accessing that treatment has been difficult, as vaccines are limited.

For more on the experiences of those who have contracted the disease, we spoke with Julie O'Donoghue, senior reporter with Louisiana Illuminator who has been documenting concerns of monkeypox in the state.

A recent report found that 23% of New Orleans households spend 50% or more of their income on housing costs. This ranks New Orleans as sixth in the nation in housing cost-burdened residents. President of Housing Louisiana and executive director of HousingNOLA Andreanecia Morris tells us about what that looks like on the ground.

Recent big labor union victories at places like Starbucks and Amazon are having massive ripple effects. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha tells us about organization efforts at Louisiana Dollar General stores – and why they're not calling it “unionizing.”

