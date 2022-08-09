Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame honors history-making little league baseball team in new exhibit

In 2019, the East Bank All-Stars became the first team from Louisiana to win the Little League Baseball World Series. Now, the history-making team from River Ridge is the subject of a new exhibit at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser tells Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreiber how he spearheaded the idea for this exhibit, and why the team is so deserving of this honor.

But first, sitting on what’s been called the edge of the world, Port Fourchon serves as a critical hub for the nation’s oil and gas supply. But its location also leaves it vulnerable to hurricanes worsened by climate change. Now, as The Coastal Desk’s Halle Parker reports, the seaport is taking a closer look at its own role in global warming and wants to be a part of the energy transition.

And, The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans is returning to the Marigny Opera House this month with a production of Williams’ drama, “Summer and Smoke.” The theatre company’s founding co-director Augustin Correro tells us more about exploring the southern gothic genre on stage.

