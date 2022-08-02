What to expect at the 22nd Satchmo Summerfest in New Orleans

On Louisiana Considered, we learn how a festival in the French Quarter is honoring New Orleans’ jazz legend Louis Armstrong. We also hear about the Warehouse District’s upcoming White Linen Night and dive into Louisiana lakes, where the people fishing are catching catfish — with their hands. This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.

This weekend, art lovers will don white garments as they gallery hop through the New Orleans Warehouse District as part of “White Linen Night.” Arts District New Orleans president Leslie-Claire Spillman joins us for more on the artistic evening.

Satchmo Summerfest, presented by Chevron, is returning to the New Orleans Jazz Museum to honor the life and legacy of musician Louis Armstrong. CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc. Emily Madero tells us more about Armstrong's contributions to the world of jazz as the festival prepares for its 22nd year.

Here in Louisiana, a law legalizing noodling — the act of catching catfish with one's hand — went into effect earlier this week. WWNO coastal reporter Kezia Setyawan takes us to a lake to learn how it's done.

