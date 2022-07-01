© 2021
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Louisiana Considered No Border
Louisiana Considered

Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inducts latest class of athletes, coaches, and journalists

Published July 1, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT
LSHOF.jpg
CHRIS REICH,
/
Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame
2022 Inductees into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame gathered ceremony in Natchitoches, June 23, 2022

Over the weekend, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches inducted its 2022 class. From football and gymnastics to rodeo, this year’s inductees spanned a wide array of sports categories, even including some coaches, managers and journalists.

Chairman of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Doug Ireland and former New Orleans Saints football guard Jahri Evans, who was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame, discuss the event and what it says about the Louisiana sports community.

New Orleans Public Schools superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. is set to retire later this month as he passes the baton to his successor Avis Williams. His retirement comes after a more than quarter-century career in public education as a teacher, school leader, superintendent and board member.

For his final interview as superintendent, Lewis reflected on his tenure with WWNO’s Education reporter Aubri Juhasz.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz and our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh. 

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Tags

Louisiana Considered Louisiana Considered
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
See stories by Alana Schreiber