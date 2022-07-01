Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inducts latest class of athletes, coaches, and journalists

Over the weekend, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches inducted its 2022 class. From football and gymnastics to rodeo, this year’s inductees spanned a wide array of sports categories, even including some coaches, managers and journalists.

Chairman of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Doug Ireland and former New Orleans Saints football guard Jahri Evans, who was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame, discuss the event and what it says about the Louisiana sports community.

New Orleans Public Schools superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. is set to retire later this month as he passes the baton to his successor Avis Williams. His retirement comes after a more than quarter-century career in public education as a teacher, school leader, superintendent and board member.

For his final interview as superintendent, Lewis reflected on his tenure with WWNO’s Education reporter Aubri Juhasz.

