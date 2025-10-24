Bills to change Louisiana’s 2026 election dates advance from House and Senate committees

A Republican bill in the Louisiana House ( HB 1 ) to delay 2026 election dates by a month advanced from the House and Governmental Affairs committee Friday on a 10 to 4 vote along party lines.

On Thursday, SB 1 , similar legislation in the Senate, passed 5 to 3 — also along party lines.

Gov. Jeff Landry called the special session, which began Thursday, in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling the state’s current congressional map with two minority districts is unconstitutional. During the debate on HB 1 , Rep. Ed Larvadain (D-Alexandria) said changing dates adds to voter confusion.

“ We're setting the parameters so if something happens, we're going to find a way that we can disenfranchise some folks, and that's my concern about your bill,” said Larvadain. “And I don't like changing anything because I don't want voter, supposedly, integrity to become more voter confusion.”

HB 1 author Rep. Beau Beaullieu defended his legislation.

“The dates, I think, are the least invasive thing that we can do while we wait to hear back from the courts,” he said. “I think it's fair on both sides of the aisle for everybody to be able to see what they're going to come back with and have an opportunity to respond.”

If the high court rules the current congressional map is invalid, lawmakers will convene for another special session to redraw maps. With a Republican controlled legislature, those maps will most likely favor only one minority being elected to Congress.

Companion bills to postpone 2026 municipal elections to coincide with the congressional elections also passed — HB 2 in the House and Governmental Affairs Committee, and SB 2 in the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee.

The session is expected to wrap by November 1, but could go until Nov. 13.